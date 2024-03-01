Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

