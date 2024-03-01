Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after purchasing an additional 88,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,958,000 after purchasing an additional 133,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

NYSE:AOS opened at $82.90 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

