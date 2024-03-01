Tezos Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $58.85 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 993,506,378 coins and its circulating supply is 972,723,979 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

