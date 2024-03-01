TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$4,033,480.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.67, for a total transaction of C$4,033,480.00.

TFI International Stock Up 1.8 %

TFII opened at C$200.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$184.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$172.86. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$137.36 and a 52 week high of C$204.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$181.00.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

