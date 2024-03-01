TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

TGTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 2.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,917,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 150,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

