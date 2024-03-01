TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.17.

TGTX opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

