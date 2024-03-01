The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $45,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.7 %

ALL opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $168.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -287.10%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

