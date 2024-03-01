The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,488,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,116 shares of company stock worth $10,232,094 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

