The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.96. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $92.86.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

