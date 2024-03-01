The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 203.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $12.53.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

