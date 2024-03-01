The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.53

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 714239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

