The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $90.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. Natera has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.60.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 896,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,703,969 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

