The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $8.75

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Playtika has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

