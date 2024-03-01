The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $187.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.05 and its 200 day moving average is $195.78.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

