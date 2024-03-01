The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $48,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $187.82 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

