The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MOS opened at $31.16 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

