The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $596.8 million-$633.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.5 million.

The Pennant Group Trading Up 10.5 %

PNTG opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.19 million, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The Pennant Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

