The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Sell Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.30) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,250 ($15.85) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.49) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.35).

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 1,244.50 ($15.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,253 ($15.89). The company has a market cap of £12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6,222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,172.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,076.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.32) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,322.17). Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

