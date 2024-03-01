The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.12%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

