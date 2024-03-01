The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$81.49 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$75.89 and a 1 year high of C$90.75. The company has a market cap of C$145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$82.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.53 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.9133005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total value of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Anita O’dell sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.45, for a total value of C$486,432.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,422 shares of company stock worth $4,719,931. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

