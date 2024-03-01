Thomas E. Long Purchases 2,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
