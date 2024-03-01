Thomas E. Long Purchases 2,000 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas E. Long purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $117,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $245.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

