Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TTNP opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

