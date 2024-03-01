TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. TopBuild updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $402.10 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $414.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

