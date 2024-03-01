Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.74 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

