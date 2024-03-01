Toronto Dominion Bank Has $18.03 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

NYSE:DLR opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

