Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 16,280 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.4 %

BKR stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

