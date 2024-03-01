Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,155 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCO stock opened at $379.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $384.92 and its 200 day moving average is $355.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.