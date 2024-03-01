Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,238 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $69.11 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

