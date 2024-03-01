Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 45,145 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 45,145 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hess were worth $20,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Hess by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $145.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

