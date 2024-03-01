Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 76,929 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $17,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

