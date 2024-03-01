Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 25,545 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,103,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 122,383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 85,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 542,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 6,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

