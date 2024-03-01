Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.11% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

ARKG opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

