Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after purchasing an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL opened at $148.47 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

