Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 23,082.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VCR opened at $315.74 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $316.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.23.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.