Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

