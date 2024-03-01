Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 11,620 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

