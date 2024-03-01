Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,540 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,875,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $129.70 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.