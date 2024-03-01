Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,157 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.