Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,157 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.03 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $180.20. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
