Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 641.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $47.75 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

