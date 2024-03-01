Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 23,082.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $315.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $316.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

