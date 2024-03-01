Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.48 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 201.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $183.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

