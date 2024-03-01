Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

TT stock opened at $281.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $286.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.69 and a 200-day moving average of $227.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

