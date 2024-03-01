Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 819,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $532,100,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CDW by 22.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 299.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.49 and its 200 day moving average is $216.49.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.