Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

