Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,324 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 806,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 188,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

