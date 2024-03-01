Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 189.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

DIA stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $392.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

