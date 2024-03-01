Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 614.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

