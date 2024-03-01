Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 18,695 Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.68% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

