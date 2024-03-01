TowneBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.05. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

