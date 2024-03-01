TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Director Kelvin L. Davis Sells 822,017 Shares of Stock

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) Director Kelvin L. Davis sold 822,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $34,228,787.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,168,477.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $44.35 on Friday. TPG Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,398.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG during the third quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TPG during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $33,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

